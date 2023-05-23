Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Minimoog Model D, Cubesc, iWriter Pro, more

Your Tuesday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. While we are tracking some ongoing price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro/Max MagSafe leather cases as well as these M1 Pro MacBook Pros, for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include some of the best music productions apps from Moog, Cubesc: Dream of Mira, Northgard, Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Cubesc: Dream of Mira: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RTRO – Film Camera by Moment: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Model 15 Modular Synthesizer: $10 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: $10 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Capture & Edit Raw: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Quantiloop Pro – Live Looper: $8 (Reg. $13)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII $40 low, Just Dance 2023 $18, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Boom Land: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of Earth-Prime: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dawncaster: Deckbuilding RPG: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cyber Manhunt: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Settlement Survival: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $6 (Reg. $10)

More on Minimoog Model D Synthesizer:

The Minimoog Model D App is a software transmutation of the world’s first portable synthesizer, the Minimoog Model D. Anyone can jump in and play with over 160 included presets or lay fingers to the controls and begin exploring vast magical realms of creative potential for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch and Mac. The Minimoog Model D App incorporates a number of inspiring sound creation tools and capabilities not present on its analog antecedent. New functions include the ability to play chords with up to four-note polyphony, an easy-to-use arpeggiator for rhythmic pattern creation, a real time looping recorder with unlimited overdubbing capacity, a tempo-synchronizable stereo ping pong delay module, and the Bender — a wide-range stereo time modulation effect module.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!