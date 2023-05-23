Arcade1Up’s retro-style Galaga Countercade with light-up marquee now $59 (Reg. $150+)

Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade

BuyDig is now offering retro gamer fans a chance to score the Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade 40th Anniversary Edition for $59 shipped. This one carries a regular price of $150 but most of the Countercade models typically fetch a solid $230 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is at least 60% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on any Arcade1Up Countercade right now. It is also $11 under our previous mention on this particular model. If you don’t have room for the larger Arcade1Up machines or are looking to fill out your retro hardware collection, today’s deal is the perfect chance. It features eye-catching vintage-style artwork joined by a light-up marquee, full-size “real-feel” arcade controls, coinless operation, and an 8-inch full-color display. You’ll find two classics built-in including Galaga and Galpus as well. More details below. 

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Arcade1Up Countercade machine for less than $100, never mind $59. Your best bet for something even mildly similar would be to go with one of slightly larger than palm-sized My Arcade Micro Player models like this PAC-MAN variant at $32.50 shipped, but you also find a number of other models in and around that price via Amazon. 

If you are, however, in the market for some of the brand’s larger cabinets we have a couple of deals to check out. Both regularly $500, you can land Arcade1Up’s 14-game Street Fighter II Capcom model at $379 as well as the Dig Dug/PAC-MAN cabinet at $299

Just be sure to also scope out the new Fast and Furious racing model and the latest enhancements to the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board

Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade features:

  • No assembly required
  • 8″ Color LCD screen; light-up Marquee; clear deck protector
  • Full size real-feel arcade controls
  • Coinless operation; Adjustable Variable Volume; On-Screen Game Selection Menu
  • 2 in 1 includes Galaga and Galpus Games

