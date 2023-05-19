Drop Arcade1Up’s 14-title Dig Dug/PAC-MAN cabinet in the game room at $299 (Reg. $499+)

Walmart is now offering the Arcade1Up Dig Dug Bandai Namco Legacy Edition Arcade with Riser for $299 shipped. Regularly $499 these days, this is at least $200 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also on par with the best price drops we track on the brand’s largest cabinets outside of particularly limited offers on select machines. This one has also never dropped below $399 at Amazon as well. Alongside DIG DUG, it includes 13 other titles including GALAXIAN, GALAGA, and a series of PAC-MAN titles alongside the usual 17-inch color display and “real-feel” arcade controls. The gloriously retro cabinet art is also enhanced by a light-up marquee and the included matching riser to bring the whole thing up to eye level. Head below for more details.

If the larger size model featured above is a bit much for you, check out the Arcade1Up Countercade machines. They deliver a similar vintage style in a more modest cabinet that can rest on a tabletop and start at $200 with most models selling for $230 shipped. Marvel, PAC-MAN, NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat, and more are just some of the options you have here.

Then go check out our coverage of Arcade1Up’s new flagship deluxe arcade cabinets and the latest Fast and Furious racing model ahead of Fast X hitting theaters tonight. We also recently took a closer look at the enhancements to the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board after the brand debuted its new Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe.

On the console side of things, Nintendo now set to bring Super Mario Advance 1 and 2 as well as Yoshi’s Island to Switch Online and here are all of today’s best price drops.

Arcade1Up Bandai Namco Legacy Edition Arcade:

With their release of GALAXIAN, GALAGA, and PAC-MAN — the best-selling arcade game of all time — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. titles were instrumental in ushering in the golden age of arcade games and have impacted pop-culture across generations. Then of course there was the underground antics and sub soil strategy of DIG DUG, the marquee game in this phenom-tastic throwback Legacy game machine. Defeat those enemies by over inflatin’ ‘em, or introduce them to the weight of some rock crushin’. All in lighthearted comical fun! Oh, and hope you’re ready to really dig in, because the Arcade1Up BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Legacy arcade game DIG DUG™ Edition includes a lineup of 14 games, in this gorgeous cabinet that includes a matching riser and light-up marquee.

