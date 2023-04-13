Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board lets you play 50+ board games anywhere… even remotely

Today, Arcade1Up, a 9to5Toys’ favorite, is announcing its Infinity Game Board, which is already available for purchase. Expanding the brand’s lineup of Infinity products, the Game Board comes in smaller than the Infinity Game Table launched a few years ago. This model, while smaller, doesn’t sacrifice functionality, as it still delivers over 100 board games and activities to play with friends and family this spring. Plus, all of your game states are saved for future game nights should you have to call it quits before the round is over. Sound interesting? Head below to learn everything we know about the Infinity Game Board from Arcade1Up.

Arcade1Up’s Infinity Game Board upgrades family game night

While the Infinity Game Table from 2020 is pretty awesome in its own right, it wasn’t the best fit for everyone as it required a dedicated space to set it up and basically leave it. However, with the introduction of the Infinity Game Board, that’s all changed now.

The Infinity Game Board features a modular design that basically lets you set it anywhere that it can be plugged into the wall. This means that it’s not limited to just being used at home anymore, either. If your car has an AC plug (or you have a compatible inverter), then you’ll even be able to use the Infinity Game Board on a road trip this spring, bringing over 100 board games with you without having to pack multiple suitcases full of options to fit what you’re in the mood for.

The Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board comes preloaded with over 100 games, as we’ve already mentioned. You’ll find 50 board games like Monopoly, Yahtzee, Trivial Pursuit, Clue, Scrabble, and much more. But there are over 50 other games in the online store for you to expand the experience through its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. Some of these titles include digital versions of games, like Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Operation, Sorry, and even Connect Four to let the young ones enjoy the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board as well.

Here’s the best part, though. Arcade1Up can expand the game offerings of the Infinity Game Board through over-the-air updates, which means that it’s not limited to just the titles that it ships with or that are available now. In the future, you’ll be able to get even more games, and it’s possible that your favorite game could be added even if it’s not there right now.

Another great function of the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board is the remote connectivity. If you know someone else with a table, then you can, through the internet, connect your two systems and play against them remotely. This will let you enjoy Monopoly, Clue, and Scrabble like never before.

The Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board costs $499.99 and is available right now to purchase at Best Buy. Not sold on the price? Well, with 50 board games included, you’re essentially paying $10 per game, which is less than it’d cost to buy them individually in their physical forms, making it actually a pretty solid deal if you like all of the included games.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, I love the idea of the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board, as it lets you bring so many iconic classic board games anywhere you go. Sure, you have to have a wall outlet to plug it in, but that’s pretty easy to find, even in an airport, in the car, or at a friend’s house. It’s easy to transport and will overhaul family game night like never before.

I also love that Arcade1Up can add more games as time goes on and other titles become classics and are desired by the community. Plus, the remote connectivity of the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board is pretty awesome as well. Being able to play the original version of Monopoly, Yahtzee, and more is something that I think everyone would enjoy in this modern age that we live in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!