Upgrade your battlestation with up to $600 off LG monitors: Curved, OLED, more from $140

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the Gaming Week discounts roll on at Amazon with up to 40% off LG gaming monitors. Joining several notable markdowns, you can now score the LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid 25% or $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low outside of a brief offer at $297 back in February. You’re looking at a curved ultra-wide QHD (3440 x 1440) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a native 160Hz refresh rate with a 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction. HDR10 support and the ability to deliver 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum combine with AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce “screen tearing, flicker, and stuttering.” On the I/O side things, there are a pair of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort option. Head below for more LG gaming monitor deals.
More LG Gold Box gaming monitor deals:
- 27-inch Ultragear UHD (Nano IPS Gaming Monitor $647 (Reg. $900)
- 34-Inch Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor $600 (Reg. $800)
- 34-inch Ultragear QHD Nano Curved Gaming Monitor$897 (Reg. $1,300)
- 48-inch Ultragear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor $900 (Reg. $1,500)
- 32-Inch UltraGear UHD Gaming Monitor $900 (Reg. $1,300)
- And even more from $140…
Mid-way through Gaming Week, now’s a great time to upgrade your battlestation with solid deals on just about anything you might need ready and waiting. This Logitech Aurora gear is certainly worth a look, not to mention new lows on HyperX headsets, all of these CORSAIR and Elgato accessories, plus even more in our PC gaming deal hub.
LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:
- Great for gaming, this ultra-wide QHD (3440 x 1440, 21:9 aspect ratio) curved monitor immerses you in the action and increases your field of view, allowing you to see more on-screen
- A high native 160Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) keeps you firmly in the action while reducing blur and ghosting, helping you to respond to opponents quickly
- With HDR10 support and color performance with 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, you’ll see the game as the developers intend, with accurate and vivid color
- AMD FreeSync Premium manages refresh rate, reducing screen tearing, flicker, and stuttering for an effortlessly smooth gaming experience with supported video cards such as the AMD Radeon series
- Dynamic Action Sync helps reduce input lag to help you respond to on-screen action quickly. Black Stabilizer dynamically brightens dark scenes to help you find enemies in the dark. Enhance your accuracy in firefights with the Crosshair feature
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
