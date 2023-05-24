Upgrade your battlestation with up to $600 off LG monitors: Curved, OLED, more from $140

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the Gaming Week discounts roll on at Amazon with up to 40% off LG gaming monitors. Joining several notable markdowns, you can now score the LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid 25% or $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low outside of a brief offer at $297 back in February. You’re looking at a curved ultra-wide QHD (3440 x 1440) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a native 160Hz refresh rate with a 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction. HDR10 support and the ability to deliver 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum combine with AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce “screen tearing, flicker, and stuttering.” On the I/O side things, there are a pair of HDMI ports and a DisplayPort option. Head below for more LG gaming monitor deals.

More LG Gold Box gaming monitor deals:

Mid-way through Gaming Week, now’s a great time to upgrade your battlestation with solid deals on just about anything you might need ready and waiting. This Logitech Aurora gear is certainly worth a look, not to mention new lows on HyperX headsets, all of these CORSAIR and Elgato accessories, plus even more in our PC gaming deal hub.

LG UltraGear QHD 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Great for gaming, this ultra-wide QHD (3440 x 1440, 21:9 aspect ratio) curved monitor immerses you in the action and increases your field of view, allowing you to see more on-screen

A high native 160Hz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) keeps you firmly in the action while reducing blur and ghosting, helping you to respond to opponents quickly

With HDR10 support and color performance with 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, you’ll see the game as the developers intend, with accurate and vivid color

AMD FreeSync Premium manages refresh rate, reducing screen tearing, flicker, and stuttering for an effortlessly smooth gaming experience with supported video cards such as the AMD Radeon series

Dynamic Action Sync helps reduce input lag to help you respond to on-screen action quickly. Black Stabilizer dynamically brightens dark scenes to help you find enemies in the dark. Enhance your accuracy in firefights with the Crosshair feature

