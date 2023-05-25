Best price yet hits Ninja’s versatile 14-in-1 pressure air fryer at $100 (Reg. up to $280)

It’s not very often we see Ninja’s full-on pressure cooker air fryers drop below $120, so you’ll want to take a closer look at this deal. For today only, Woot is now offering the Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5-quart 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer down at $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This one launched back in October 2021 at $280, still sometimes fetches as much, and is now at the best price we have tracked yet. While Amazon has dropped it down in price a number of times since then, it has never gone for less than $148 there. Today’s deal is $13 under the previous best and remains as one of the more versatile models out there. Not only does it provide both pressure cooking and air frying with no additional attachments needed, it also delivers the brand’s steaming action alongside modes like bake, boil, roast, sear, dehydrate, sous vide, and slow cooking. It has a two-tier setup to separate a pair of dishes while cooking and comes with a stainless steel rack system, a 4.6-quart air fry basket, and 6.5-quart cooking pot. More details below.

If a more traditional multi-cooker will do the trick, it’s hard to go wrong with the classic Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1. This one doesn’t have as many cooking modes and can’t handle air frying out of the box, but it also comes in at $78 shipped on Amazon right now with a nearly as large 6-quart capacity as today’s Ninja deal and is easily one of the most popular options in its class.

Ninja OL501 Foodi 6.5-quart14-in-1 Pressure Steam Fryer features:

Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid. Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results without drying out. Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals. Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals

