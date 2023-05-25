Get that summer smile shining, Colgate whitening pens and more up to 50% off from $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Colgate electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits from $9. One of the standout price drops here has the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen down at $14.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel your sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $25, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also about $0.50 below our holiday mention last year and a new Amazon 2023 low. This is a great way to enhance that smile for the summer without spending a fortune at the dentist or on one of those hardcore kits – it also doesn’t take much effort to make it happen. The Optic White pen features a “precision” brush to target each tooth as well as a clickable top to control the amount of gel you’re using. There are 35 overnight treatments in this kit with hydrogen peroxide that “is safe for sensitive teeth and gums.” Head below for more of today’s Gold Box Colgate deals.

The Colgate deals don’t stop there. Amazon one-day Gold Box sale is looking to improve your oral health and get that smile shining for the warmer months with solid price drops across the board on teeth whitening toothpaste, additional whitening pens and kits, as well as its hum electric toothbrush bundles. The deals start from $9 with up to 50% off the going rate and free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to watch out for Subscribe & Save discounts on each listing page as detailed above.

Now that your smile is looking right, it’s time to get that summer wardrobe on par. And the Memorial Day weekend sales are now rolling. There are massive sitewide sales now live at Lacoste, Saucony, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Backcountry, and Cole Haan, and that’s just for starters. You’ll definitely want to swing by our fashion deal hub to scope out the various apparel and footwear deals on tap for the rest of this week.

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen features:

The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount. To use, follow your regular oral care routine, dry your teeth, click the whitening pen, apply a layer onto your teeth, sleep, and brush your teeth in the morning for a brighter smile. Our advanced whitening technology is fast and effective, use nightly for best results. Each pen has 35 nightly uses, so you can touch-up when you need to.

