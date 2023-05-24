Saucony Memorial Day Sale offers 30% off running shoes, apparel, more from $20

Ali Smith -
FashionSaucony
30% off from $20

Saucony’s Memorial Day Sale is offering 30% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL23 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Pick up the pace of your runs with the men’s Guide 16 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $98 and originally sold for $140. This style was designed for comfort with cushioning throughout the entire insole to give you support. It’s also available in eight color options and it has a rigid outsole to promote traction. The outsole is also slightly curved to help propel you forward. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Saucony

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s Android game and app deals: Access Code Z...
TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug lan...
OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the new Buds Pro 2 at ...
ROKFORM brings MagSafe tech to Samsung Galaxy with the ...
Bring ALLPOWERS’ 60W foldable solar panel with 2.4A U...
Logitech’s latest G PRO X 2 Lightspeed wireless gamin...
FlexiSpot’s E7 Pro Plus standing desk falls to ne...
Thule adventure-ready outdoor gear up to $200 off: Roof...
Load more...
Show More Comments