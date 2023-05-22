Cole Haan Memorial Day Event takes up to 50% off styles: Sneakers, boat shoes, more

Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Event takes up to 50% off hundreds of top selling styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer that will easily update your shoes for this summer. This style is currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes easily slip-on for convenience and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. It’s available in six color options and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe due to its versatility to be dressed up or down. Better yet, they’re highly lightweight and have specific grooves on the outsole that help give you traction. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below and be sure to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

