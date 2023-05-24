Lacoste Memorial Day Event takes up to 40% off sitewide + extra 20% off clearance from $7

Ali Smith -
FashionLacoste
40% off + 20% off

The Lacoste Memorial Day Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide and an extra 20% off sale items. No code required. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your wardrobe for summer with the L.12.12 Heathered Petit Pique Cotton Polo that can easily be dressed up or down. This style is currently marked down to $66 and originally sold for $110. It’s available in six color options and pairs nicely with all of your chino shorts or pants as well as jeans throughout the summer months. The heathered material also gives it a nice touch and it has a stylish logo on the chest. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lacoste

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s Android game and app deals: Access Code Z...
TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug lan...
OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the new Buds Pro 2 at ...
ROKFORM brings MagSafe tech to Samsung Galaxy with the ...
Bring ALLPOWERS’ 60W foldable solar panel with 2.4A U...
Logitech’s latest G PRO X 2 Lightspeed wireless gamin...
FlexiSpot’s E7 Pro Plus standing desk falls to ne...
Thule adventure-ready outdoor gear up to $200 off: Roof...
Load more...
Show More Comments