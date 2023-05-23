Dick’s Sporting Goods Memorial Day Sale is live! Save up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off from $4

Dick’s Sporting Goods Memorial Day Deals are live and offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. During this sale you can score deals on top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, CALIA, and many more. Pick up the pace of your workouts with the Nike Pegasus Turbo Running Shoes that are marked down to $100, which is $50 off the original rate. These lightweight shoes are great for running indoors or outdoors and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. They have a slightly curved base to help propel you forward and you can choose from ten color options. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Looking for even more deals? Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Backcountry Memorial Day Sale here.

