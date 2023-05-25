Today’s Android game and app deals: Battle Chasers, Default App Manager, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now ready to go below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Check out this deal on the speedy SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSD as well as Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 7X Sapphire smartwatch and this ongoing offer on the OnePlus 11 5G, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like 3D EARTH PRO, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Fury of Dracula, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Doom & Destiny Worlds, and Default App Manager. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Battle Chasers Nightwar:

Inspired by the classic console greats, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a wild adventure featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by the exploration of the world. Help young Gully on her quest to find her lost father Aramus – a famous hero, who ventured into the dangerous grounds and mysteriously disappeared. Gully receives help from 5 unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Together the party will help Gully with her search and discover what dangers lurk in the wilds.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe’s eco-friendly 16-inch corded electric mower ...
Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro joins in on the savin...
EcoFlow’s new DELTA 2 Max power station outputs up to...
Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 lands at best price...
Wyze Lock upgrades your door with voice control at new ...
J.Crew cuts 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance ...
AMD’s prev-gen. RX 6950 XT graphics card upgrades...
9to5Toys Daily: May 25, 2023 – AirPods Pro 2 $200, Tw...
Load more...
Show More Comments