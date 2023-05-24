OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the new Buds Pro 2 at $699 (Save $180)

After launching earlier in the year, OnePlus is taking back the spotlight in the Android smartphone world by offering a chance to save on its new OnePlus 11. The unlocked 128GB 5G smartphone sells for $699 shipped, but is now being bundled with a free pair of the brand’s new OnePlus Buds Pro 2. That gives you an extra $180 in added value in the process, matching the best offer we’ve seen so far. We’ve only seen this promotion go live once before over a month ago, and this is well below the only other discount at $100 off.

Everything for the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Making the value of the lead deal even better, you’re of course getting the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 alongside the smartphone. These just launched earlier in the year, too, rocking 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

Elsewhere in the Android stable, this week’s discounts are all headlined by new all-time lows on its latest smartphones. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has now never sold for less with a $225 discount down to $975. That’s delivering the company’s latest flagship smartphone for less than ever before alongside the Galaxy S23+ from $825.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

