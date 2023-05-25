SanDisk’s latest 128GB Extreme microSD card with 190MB/s speeds hits $14 low (Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the latest SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSD Card for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Marking a return to the all-time low from its usual $20 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and is matching our previous mention from over a month ago. It’s only the second time we’ve seen it drop this low, too. Delivering one of the latest microSD cards from SanDisk, its new Extreme series steps up to 190MB/s transfer speeds compared to the 160MB/s speeds offered the last time around. That makes these more than capable of handling 4K and even 5K footage, as well as serving as extra storage for your Android smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and more. Head below for additional savings on other capacities from $10.

Other SanDisk Extreme capacities on sale:

As far as other notable storage discounts go, it’s Gaming Week and as you’d expect we’re tracking some battlestation-worthy price cuts on hard drives and more. This morning saw a collection of WD and SanDisk offerings go up for sale as part of a 1-day Gold Box sale at Amazon, delivering up to 45% in savings starting at $22 across an assortment of SSDs and more.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

