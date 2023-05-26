AirPods Max on sale for one of the first times this year with $99 discount to $450 (2023 low)

Joining all of the other holiday weekend Apple deals going live as Friday has arrived, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to Apple’s AirPods Max. Available across four of the styles, today’s offer lands at $449.99 shipped. Down from $549, you’re looking at only the fourth chance to save of the year period that comes matched by $99 in savings. We saw it go on sale at this price for just a weekend earlier in the month, but otherwise it’s the first chance to save since back in the beginning of April.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $200 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. Across its entire collection of Macs, iPads, and accessories, we’re tracking some notable offers this Memorial Day weekend. This morning got the savings flowing by marking down a collection of Apple Watch Ultra models to the best prices ever across all three of the different band styles. Pricing for this Memorial Day sale now starts from $702.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

