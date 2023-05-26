Today’s Android game and app deals: 911 Operator, Aftermath, Kiwanuka, and more

We are about to head into the holiday weekend but first let’s gather up all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. Just be sure to scope out some of the Android and Google Memorial Day deals that are now live including Best Buy’s annual event with a solid price drops on Pixel 7a, today’s Gold Box Samsung Galaxy Tab offers from $270, and this Google Nest Thermostat discount that’s hitting just in-time for summer. But as promised, it’s all about the apps right now including titles like 911 Operator, Aftermath, Kiwanuka, Maglev Metro, Car Costs Complete, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?

