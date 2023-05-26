Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Down in Bermuda, ThreeKingdoms, Go Rally, and more

Friday is here, Memorial Day weekend is about to kick off, and we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps to check out. But first, the annual Apple May holiday deals have also arrived with solid Amazon lows on Apple Watch Ultra as well as this deal on AirPods Max and everything else in our curated hub right here. As for the apps, highlight titles include Down in Bermuda, ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord, Go Rally, Maglev Metro, 112 Operator, Boxing Gym Story, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS apps deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Drawing Grid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Radio Commander: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Boxing Gym Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon 3: The Warborn HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LE04 | AR-909 Drum Machine: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Sequence Diagram: $10 (Reg. $12)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Creature Creator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earthquake Network: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Talisman: Digital Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Roterra 3 – A Sovereign Twist: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fury of Dracula: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Tale of Little Berry Forest: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on Down in Bermuda:

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home. Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

