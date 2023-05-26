Today’s best game deals: eShop indie sale from $2, Final Fantasy VII remake, and more

Nintendo has now launched a notable Annapurna Interactive Publisher sale via the eShop. For those unfamiliar, Annapurna is responsible for releasing some of the best and most inventive indie tiles out there with a big selection of them now marked down significantly. Starting from just $2, you’ll find some brilliant indies to add to your Switch library to play in between soaring through he skies in Tears of the Kingdom, including Florence, Donut County, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Maquette – “a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge.” You can browse through all of the games in the sale right here, just be sure to scoop them up before the sale ends on June 4, 2023. Then head below for more of this weekend’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***2023 summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
***NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1
***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25.50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $27 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
