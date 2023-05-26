Today’s best game deals: eShop indie sale from $2, Final Fantasy VII remake, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoeShop
Reg. $25 From $2
Maquette

Nintendo has now launched a notable Annapurna Interactive Publisher sale via the eShop. For those unfamiliar, Annapurna is responsible for releasing some of the best and most inventive indie tiles out there with a big selection of them now marked down significantly. Starting from just $2, you’ll find some brilliant indies to add to your Switch library to play in between soaring through he skies in Tears of the Kingdom, including Florence, Donut County, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Maquette – “a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge.” You can browse through all of the games in the sale right here, just be sure to scoop them up before the sale ends on June 4, 2023. Then head below for more of this weekend’s best console game deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***2023 summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more

***NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pipishell’s latest 37- to 82-inch full motion TV ...
Journey Memorial Day sale: ALTI MagSafe desk mat, Apple...
Belkin’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank comes ...
Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill on ...
Today’s Android game and app deals: 911 Operator,...
Zagg takes 40% off entire collection of Apple accessori...
Segway’s eMoped C80 packs 53 miles of range for a gre...
HYPER gear up to 50% off: Metal USB-C docks, 4-in-1 Mag...
Load more...
Show More Comments