Today’s best game deals: eShop indie sale from $2, Final Fantasy VII remake, and more

Nintendo has now launched a notable Annapurna Interactive Publisher sale via the eShop. For those unfamiliar, Annapurna is responsible for releasing some of the best and most inventive indie tiles out there with a big selection of them now marked down significantly. Starting from just $2, you’ll find some brilliant indies to add to your Switch library to play in between soaring through he skies in Tears of the Kingdom, including Florence, Donut County, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Maquette – “a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge.” You can browse through all of the games in the sale right here, just be sure to scoop them up before the sale ends on June 4, 2023. Then head below for more of this weekend’s best console game deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

