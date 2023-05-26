Logitech’s MX Keys Mini for Mac returns to all-time low of $80 for the first time in 2023

Amazon is offering the latest Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac on sale for $79.99 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks the first time in 2023 that we’ve seen the keyboard down this low. In fact, this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked and the last time we saw it at this price was back in December. Designed specifically for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, this keyboard pairs perfectly with your Apple setup. It has Apple-focused keys including Command, Option, and the Mac-style Control button, which is where it gets the “for Mac” moniker. The mini size ditches the tenkey on the right for a more compact design and there’s also backlit keys so you can use this keyboard day and night. It’s wireless, which helps to give a cleaner and more tidy space plus you’ll get standard macOS keyboard shortcuts like emoji, volume, play/pause, and more along the top. Lastly, this keyboard can pair to multiple computers or tablets at one time and you can switch between the profiles quickly, easily flipping from your desktop to laptop and iPad with ease. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a slick place for your new keyboard to rest on, this pad comes in at just $15 on Amazon, making it budget-friendly as well.

Logitech MX Keys Mini features:

Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions. Pair MX Keys Mini compact keyboard with up to 3 devices on nearly any operating system via Bluetooth Low Energy and switch between them seamlessly

