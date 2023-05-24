As 4TB portable SSD prices start to come down to earth, score the Crucial X8 at the $220 low

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive down to a new $219.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $480, this model has sold for closer to $280 since late last year before dropping in the $250 range in 2023. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low at $3 under our previous mention. While at one point purchasing a 4TB portable SSD from a notable brand would have been a major investment with most models up at over $400, pricing has started to come down on various options like the Crucial X8 on display here and this deal on the Samsung T7 Shield variant. The X8 lineup delivers 1,050MB/s speeds, USB-C connectivity, an anodized aluminum core, 7.5-foot drop protection, and compatibility with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, and more. Additional details below. 

While the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield is also at the same price as the model above (they both have very similar specs), if you can make do with a smaller 2TB variant you can also keep an additional $100 in your pocket. The 2TB Samsung T7 Shield is a newer release with the same speed as the X8 and you can score one at the $120 Amazon low right now. 

Looking for something even less than that? Look no further than the 9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 base model that is now starting at the$115 all-time low in the 2TB capacity. This one seems to hit right in the sweet spot for most folks with a 1,050MB/s speed rating, USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, and USB-C connectivity. Get a closer look at this deal while the price is still right.  

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

