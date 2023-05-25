Satechi takes 20% off entire collection of popular Apple accessories in Memorial Day sale

Not to be outdone by Twelve South, another one of our favorite accessory makers here at 9to5Toys is getting in on the savings. Satechi makes some of the best gear for your Mac, iPhone, and iPad, and now you’ll be able to score all of those gadgets at some of the best prices yet. Taking 20% off sitewide when code MEMORIAL20 has been applied at checkout, there’s some added savings for those who spend over $150. Hitting that threshold will lock-in 25% off your order with code MEMORIAL25, with a note that Thunderbolt accessories are excluded from the promotion. Free shipping across the board in orders over $40. Shop all of our favorite offerings below the fold, or just dive into the sale for yourself right here.

Earlier this month we just reviewed the new 200W GaN Charging Station, and now you can score it at the lowest price of the year. Dropping to $119.99, today’s offer lands at $30 off. It’s matching our previous mention from March and is one of the first times it has dropped this low period. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our hands-on review.

If you’re rocking a new M2 Mac mini, Satechi’s Stand & Hub is an essential upgrade. Marked down to $79.99, this one lands at $20 off the usual $100 going rate in order to match the best price of the year. Arriving as a complement to all of Apple’s Mac mini models, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s most compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review that took a look at it as an M1 companion, though this model will work with the new M2 Mac mini, as well.

Of course, there’s plenty of other gear for your Apple setup, too. From multi-device chargers outfitted with MagSafe for your iPhone 14 to iPad docks, USB-C GaN charging hubs, and more, nearly everything the site sells is now up for grabs at 20% off.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

