Twelve South’s annual Memorial Day sale is live with 20% off new releases and everything else

The Memorial Day savings are now beginning to roll in, and Twelve South is the first of our favorite Apple accessory makers to get in on the action. Taking to its own online storefront to kick off its best sale of the year, the company is now taking 20% off everything. There’s no code needed to see the discounted prices, and shipping is free across the board. The last sitewide sale we saw for comparison was back on April Fools’ day at 12% off. A favorite from the sale has one of Twelve South’s newest releases marked down to the best price ever. The new HiRise Pro stand for MacBooks just launched earlier in the year and is now down to $79.99 from the usual $100 going rate. It’s $2 under our previous mention, still one of the first chances to save, and lower than ever before.

The HiRise Pro MacBook stand is Twelve South’s latest addition to the lineup and can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine 6 inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the second chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low. We further break down what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Giving your iPad some love, another one of the brand’s more recent releases is getting in on the savings today. Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen now sells for $63.99 from the usual $80 price tag. It has only been on sale a few times in the past, but has never managed to drop this low. Our previous mention had it sitting at $66, for comparison.

Providing a flexible solution for propping up an iPad just about anywhere, Twelve South refreshed its HoverBar Duo stand last year with some quality of life changes to make it an even more compelling accessory. Ready to accommodate everything from 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros to the smallest iPad mini 6, this stand features a premium aluminum build to go alongside its 2-in-1 design. The stand can uplift your tablet next to your Mac at the workstation as a second screen for SideCar, or even clamp underneath a cabinet in the kitchen for helping you follow along with recipes. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

There’s of course a collection of other gear for your entire Apple setup also getting in on the savings for today’s Twelve South Memorial Day sale. There are pages of price cuts across accessories for Mac, iPhone, and iPad, all of which are some of our favorites here at 9to5Toys. You’ll want to shop the entire sale for yourself if neither of our top picks caught your eye, just don’t forget that the offers are only live though the end of Monday.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

The entire surface of each arm is covered with a patterned silicone to hold and fully protect all size MacBook’s or laptops. To prevent accidental falls or slipping, the ends of the arms are upturned. Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook or laptop up to 6 inches for improved ergonomics and reduced neck strain. The arms help to keep your laptop base exposed to improve airflow and cooling, allowing for a quieter performance.

