Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $422 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor for $422.13 shipped. Typically fetching $700 these days, you’re looking at $278 in savings alongside the second-best price this year. It lands as the lowest in months at $44 under our previous mention. If you’re looking for the perfect display to pair with Apple’s new M2 Mac mini, or any number of other MacBooks that could be driving your setup, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor delivers.

It notably sports an iMac-inspired design that’ll look at home in your Apple setup, which wraps around the 32-inch 4K panel and its HDR10+ capabilities. There’s of course more than just looking the part, with Samsung’s display also packing USB-C connectivity with 65W power passthrough, which rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage to see how it can upgrade your workstation. More details below.

As for the latest from its direct competitor, last fall we got a first look at LG’s first foray into the Smart Monitor game. Delivering a 32-inch 4K panel, the upcoming offering will arrive with AirPlay 2 built right into the display to go alongside streaming media service access, 65W USB-C connectivity, and a unique Ergo mount that clamps to your desk. It’s now shipping via Amazon with a price tag that’s a tad higher than the Samsung counterpart above at $500.

Either of these monitors would be incredible additions to Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini. The beloved computer may lack its own integrated screen, but that ultimately gives you the flexibility to design your own workstation with the latest in Apple Silicon at the center of the experience. The lack of an all-in-one design also means that it’s the most affordable Mac, which has only been made a better value by these all-time low discounts that start from $500. Taking $99 off or more, we’ve never seen these models sell for less.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

