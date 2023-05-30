Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Divinity Original Sin 2, Riptide GP2, Rotaeno, and more

Memorial Day might be behind us now, but the Mac and iOS app deals keep coming and we now have a fresh batch of discounts. Joining the App Store offers, we are also tracking an all-time low on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro as well as the lowest price of the year on my personal favorite model, the iPad mini 6. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Divinity – Original Sin 2, Riptide GP2, Rotaeno, Escape the House of Hell, Inspire Pro, Wishboard, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Blend Photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AI Generated Art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AR Planes: Airplane Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Escape the House of Hell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Divinity: Original Sin 2: $18 (Reg. $45)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Drawing Grid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Radio Commander: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Boxing Gym Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avadon 3: The Warborn HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LE04 | AR-909 Drum Machine: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Sequence Diagram: $10 (Reg. $12)

More on Divinity – Original Sin 2:

Create a hero and change a world. A flesh-eating Elf, an Imperial Lizard or an Undead, risen from the grave? Discover how the world reacts differently to who – or what – you are. Gather your party and develop relationships with your companions. Blast your opponents in deep, tactical, turn-based combat. Use the environment as a weapon, use height to your advantage, and manipulate the elements themselves to seal your victory. Ascend as the god that Rivellon so desperately needs.

