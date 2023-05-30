Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy 16 $66 + $10 GC, Immortals Fenyx Rising $15, more

The new Final Fantasy 16 has many fans of the series hyped for what’s next in the long-running RPG franchise. While PlayStation gamers are surely fixated on the massive Days of Play sale kicking off later this week, not to mention that Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater remake, the new Final Fantasy 16 is set for release later this month and you can now score a $10 gift card with pre-orders. While you will see some bonus pre-order goodies on Amazon (Gil Boost Accessory, Cait Sith Charm and Bonus Weapon, Braveheart), Target is now offering it at $69.99 with a free $10 gift card. And RedCard holders can score the package at $66.49 shipped. This is the best deal we have tracked since Sony showcased the game in a dedicated State of Play event and likely the best we’ll track in terms of value ahead of the June 22 release date. Catch up on the latest gameplay footage right here and head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $30)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $46 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $27 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
