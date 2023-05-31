LEGO announces upcoming Ideas ‘Jaws’ set alongside life-sized brick-built cat

Today, the LEGO Ideas team is announcing the results of its latest review round. With 36 creations on the chopping block, there’s only a pair of creations getting the green light this time around. Giving a classic 1970s flick the spotlight, Jaws is finally getting the LEGO treatment as an upcoming Ideas set. That’s joined by a life-sized LEGO cat that’s also joining the Ideas lineup in the coming months.

LEGO Ideas reveals two upcoming fan-made sets

The most exciting of the two new LEGO Ideas sets is the Jaws build. Bringing the iconic 1975 movie into your collection, the set delivers two main builds thanks to creator Diving Faces. It of course wouldn’t be a Jaws kit without a LEGO version of the titular shark lovingly referred to as Bruce, but there’s also a detailed fishing boat getting the same brick-built treatment.

There are three minifigures also making the cut, too. Martin Brody, Matt Hooper, and Quint all get the brick-built treatment to round out the model. The fan designer hasn’t listed part count anywhere for the submitted build, though I can imagine this kit will fetch around $150 when it does see the light of day as an official kit.

I can really see the LEGO Ideas team elevating this model before it does get the official treatment and begin shipping sometime towards the end of this year or start of next. There’s always the chance the LEGO Group tries to launch this one in June of 2024 to go alongside its 49-year anniversary, but as of now we’ll just have to wait for more info to surface on the upcoming LEGO Jaws set.

Assemble a LEGO cat, too

Alongside the LEGO Jaws set, the Ideas team today is announcing a new addition to your family. At least sort of. Quite simply assembling a cat, the upcoming creation will stack up to a nearly life-sized version of a friendly feline. The build in its current form will likely see some adjustments before it offically lands on store shelves, but currently stacks up to 1,972 pieces. The final model stands nearly 12 inches tall and comes complete with a milk bowl and tiny set of little fish bones.

Pricing for the LEGO Ideas Miro Cat hasn’t been revealed at this stage, but we can expect to see the model land sometime towards the beginning of next year. We can expect to see this one arrive around the $200 price point.

What’s next from LEGO Ideas in 2023

As for what’s left from the LEGO Ideas theme in 2023, there are two other creations we still need to see hit store shelves before the new Jaws or Cat kits arrive. The LEGO Insects build that arrives as set number 21342 is still set for a September release. That’ll be joined by a fall debut of the LEGO Hocus Pocus set that should be coming sometime before October. We know that set number 21431 will retail for $199.99 when it does hit the scene, and will come with 2,316 pieces. We previously detailed all of the 2023 LEGO Ideas kits, which offers some extra insight into what the fan-made side of the catalog looks like throughout the rest of the year.

