Three LEGO Ideas kits coming in 2023: Tales of the Space Age in May, Hocus Pocus in July, more

After just seeing the new LEGO Ideas BTS set hit store shelves at the start of the month, we now have some news to share on what the future of the theme holds. With more and more projects being approved through the fan-driven community, the LEGO Group will be looking to deliver more Ideas sets than ever before in 2023 with three additional models on the way. Including the upcoming LEGO Tales of the Space Age set, some brick-built insects, and the Hocus Pocus house, we break down what is next from the theme.

Tales of the Space Age joining the LEGO Ideas theme soon

First up, we have the upcoming LEGO Ideas set Tales of the Space Age. This creation, detailed as LEGO set number 21340, will arrive later this spring on May 5 with 688 pieces. As of now, we can’t confirm an exact price, but our current intel puts this one around the $49.99 price point. It shouldn’t be too long until we can confirm this, or until leaks arrive to give off a better idea of how the set has changed since being submitted.

As it currently stands, the LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age build will use those nearly 700 bricks in order to assemble three different brick-built scenes depicting classic Space Race imagery. The LEGO Art-style models will be more akin to the three-dimensional models we’ve seen in the past like the Starry Night kit, though a bit scaled down. The kit was just approved to join the official LEGO Ideas stable back in October, so this will be one of the fastest turn around times for this side of the LEGO team, too.

Hocus Pocus arrives well before Halloween

Releasing in July, the LEGO Ideas team will be turning its attention to a spookier build with set number 21431. The LEGO Hocus Pocus set was first approved back in July of last year, and while it’ll be debuting a bit before you’d expect for a Halloween-inspired model, will be ready to go for builders come October. Pricing has yet to be revealed, though with 2,316 pieces we’re expecting to see this one land somewhere in the area of $199.99.

LEGO Insects crawling onto the scene

And last up for the 2023 LEGO Ideas lineup, the Insects set which arrives as build bumber 21342 will be rounding out the year in September. It’ll arrive with 1,111 bricks, which will go towards assembling a collection of brick-built creatures. The fan-submitted model delivered five different models, though there is no telling if the LEGO Group will adjust that number or not. With over 1,000 bricks, it seems likely that we’ll at least get what the fan designer originally intended, if not a little something extra to make this one a bit more exciting.

The LEGO Ideas Insects set was officially confirmed to be arriving right alongside the Tales of the Space Age kit. So it looks like two of the four models confirmed as part of the October review round last fall will be locked in for release this year. It does leave the Orient Express and brick-built Polaroid still up in the air, though we shouldn’t have too much longer to wait on that front. Whether that ends up being a last-minute addition to the Ideas lineup for 2023 or an early contender in 2024 remains to be seen.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!