ESR’s trifold 10.9-inch iPad Apple Pencil stand case is down to the price of a latte at just $4.50

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and super affordable case to protect your 10th Gen iPad this summer, you’ll want to check out this deal. Solodream (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ESR Trifold iPad Pencil Stand Case for $4.49 in black or $4.99 in green, navy, and grey. Clip the on-page coupon where applicable and use code DHMXX38A at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this already affordable case just dropped so low you might as well give it a shot. ESR is one of the better budget-friendly accessory brands out there and you can now score its Apple Pencil-ready iPad case for the price of a latte. Alongside a built-in slot for your Apple Pencil (there’s also a smaller circle port so you can stand it up in the case beside a smaller compartment to house a Lightning adapter), this simple case is made to protect your iPad with some added functionality. It can also be sued as a two-way stand and is made of a flexible polymer for a lightweight carry experience as well. Head below for more details.

An iPad case for a current-generation model coming from a brand we have featured around here a countless number of times at under $5; it doesn’t get much more affordable than this. You might find something in the depths of Amazon for less, but I certainly wouldn’t recommend it over the ESR model above.

For something with a keyboard attached that takes thing up a few steps from the budget-friendly model above, check out the deal we spotted yesterday on Zagg’s latest 10.9-inch Messenger Folio 2 iPad Keyboard Case down at $56. ESR’s 2023 Red Dot award-winning new SHIFT iPad Pro case is worth a look for folks using Apple’s higher-end tablets as well.

But if you’re in the market for a new tablet all together, our curated iPad deal hub is the best place on the internet to score one. There’s no sense paying full price on one considering just about all of the best models and configurations are constantly seeing solid price drops including Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro and the beloved iPad mini 6, just for starters.

ESR Pencil Trifold iPad Stand Case features:

Compatibility: only compatible with iPad 10th Generation (2022); models: A2757

Pencil Holder: built-in slot for your Pencil lets you enjoy secure, ultra-convenient portability and ensures it stays protected when you’re on the go

Full Protection: flexible polymer back case defends against drops and bumps as smooth front cover keeps your screen scratch free; both combined provide a firm, comfortable grip

2-Way Stand: front cover easily folds into two stable stand positions for viewing and writing

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!