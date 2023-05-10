ESR’s 2023 Red Dot award-winning new SHIFT iPad Pro case arrives with a 35% launch deal

ESR is launching its new magnetic lightweight iPad Pro case today with a notable launch discount via Amazon. The brand is easily one of the more popular options out there when it comes to Apple accessories, MagSafe gear, AirPods cases, and more in the budget-friendly category (especially if you score it in one of the many sales we track), but this time, it has turned its attention to Apple’s pro-grade tablet in the 11-inch form factor. The new lightweight case delivers some options for folks alongside various viewing angle options, Apple Pencil storage, and more. Head below for a closer look and a notable price drop on the latest ESR iPad Pro release.

New lightweight iPad Pro case from ESR arrives

One of the main selling points ESR is pushing here is the lightweight nature of the new SHIFT Magnetic iPad Case. It features a 125-gram back case alongside an additional front side that attaches and detaches magnetically from the iPad when installed. The backside is “a hard, scratch-resistant PC cover, featuring shock-absorbing TPU sides that provide tough full-body protection,” while the other side features what the brand calls a high-grade vegan leather treatment.

ESR says the SHIFT case is a 2023 Red Dot Award Winner that features “six innovative and convenient use modes that allow users to adjust the position of their iPad without limits.” In Ultra-stable mode, built-in brackets and magnets ensure “the case functions as a solid stand, even on users’ laps.” You’ll also find “Raised Screen mode” and “Portrait View” to adjust to various angles alongside “Free-Move mode” that “enables users to detach the magnetic front cover for instant hands-on access, whilst maintaining the protection of a lightweight back case.”

It doesn’t stop there, though. It can lay flat for the fridge and more – nine different angles, six for viewing, and three for writing. Here are some more details from ESR:

The SHIFT case also supports a standard ‘Viewing Mode’, where it utilizes a bottom support bracket that allows users to enjoy six stable viewing angles (between 30-70 degrees), making streaming shows and videos a breeze. In addition, the innovative ‘Fridge mode’ is the ideal case option for those wishing to follow cooking tutorial videos whilst preparing food. Through the powerful magnets contained in the back case, users’ iPads can be attached to metal fridges securely, so that videos can be played and viewed away from the mess of kitchen countertops.

Within the recessed side of the case, you’ll also find a “convenient integrated” Pencil 2 slot that also allows for magnetic pairing and charging of your Apple stylus.

Compatible with the 11-inch iPad Pro only (models A2759, A2435, A2761, A2377, A2459, A2301), the new ESR SHIFT magnetic lightweight iPad Pro case carries a $69.99 MSRP. However, over on the official Amazon listing, you can land one for $44.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon.

