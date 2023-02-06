Apple’s compact iPad mini 6 now has an even smaller price tag with $99 discount to $400

We’ve seen a fair share of iPad discounts go on sale to start the new year, and now if you’ve been waiting for a chance to bring home Apple’s most compact iPadOS experience, several retailers are here to deliver. Right now, the latest iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is now down to $399.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon and Best Buy. Available in several styles, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date at $99 off its usual $499 going rate. It’s the first discount we’ve seen in over a month and arrives as the best discount in months.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that the iPad mini 6 doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. That’s why you should leverage your savings from the lead deal to score yourself one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory, especially considering its on sale for $90 right now.

While the more entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is seeing a rare discount today at $50 off, we’re also tracking some companion accessory markdowns for the mini iPadOS experience, too. Alongside a collection of other official Smart Folio Covers, the iPad mini 6 model is down to one of its best prices ever at $47 from the usual $59 going rate.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!