Today’s Android game and app deals: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, Legend of The Moon2, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+
Down in Bermuda

Friday’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Alongside the Google Play offers we are also tracking a host of big-time pre-summer deals on Google smart home gear and more including its latest Chromecast with Google TV 4K, the current-generation Google Nest cams, and the Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems starting at $250. But for now it’s all about the apps including Down in Bermuda, Agent A, Legend of The Moon2, Little Berry Forest 2, GymACE Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Down in Bermuda:

An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home. Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

