Oakwood Father’s Day deals: Wooden desktop gear, MagSafe chargers, more from $27

Oakywood has now launched its wide-ranging Father’s Day sale, offering some of the best prices of the year on a series of its wooden and handmade accessories. Ranging from felt desk/mouse pads and coasters to its particularly nice wooden desk shelves we reviewed previously, the magnetic wood desk trays, and even its fantastic MagSafe stands we went hands-on with earlier this year. The Father’s Day event is matching the best prices we have tracked in 2023 and the lowest totals we have seen on the new releases since its official relaunch at the tail end of last year. Head below for all of the details.

The Oakywood Father’s Day sale is now in full swing with 15% off everything on this landing page. There are no codes required here as all of the items on that page will automatically drop in price during checkout. Shipping fees vary by order amount and location.

It’s sort of hard to go wrong here as everything we have ever had a chance to test out from the brand left us impressed. The MagSafe docks are made of solid wood and metal are some of the best options out there, and are now matching the best prices since release – here’s our hands-on review.

But one Oakywood product I use every single day are its magnetic OakyBlocks desktop organization gear. Including everything from wood desk trays to wooden Qi charging pads and more, they are a wonderful way to organize your desktop in style and everything is magnetic so you can rearrange them in various configurations depending on your needs. Each of the pieces in the collection comes in three wood color treatments and regularly start at $40. But with today’s sale pricing now kicks off at $27.20 to match the best of the year – pricing will drop even lower if you bundle together three or more pieces from the collection. Get a closer look at them in our hands-on review.

Browse through the entire Oakywood Father’s Day sale right here. Everything on this landing page will drop in price once added to your cart.

OakyBlocks Small Tray features:

The OakyBlocks Small Tray helps you organize and optimize your surroundings. It fits your smallest items such as paperclips, AirPods, or a watch and stores them in a designated place within your arm’s reach. Use the tray on its own or combine with other OakyBlocks modules.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!