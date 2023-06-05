Sous vide your meats before they hit the grill with Anova’s steel pro model at 50% off, now $199

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. Regularly $399, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently on sale for $200 directly from Anova, the Amazon listing is $1 less to match the best we have tracked all year there. While most folks are focused on outdoor cookouts right now, there’s nothing quite like sous vide meats finished off atop the grill, if you ask me. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, like the brand’s Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker, but the pro model takes it up a notch with faster cook times, larger capacity water bath potential, and a solid stainless steel build. The powerful 1200 watt pro model is great for “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more” with the ability to heat up to 100L of water for larger gatherings. It is made of stainless steel with drop protection and an IPX-7 waterproof rating as well. Head below for more details.

While you can save some cash with the currently $99 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker mentioned above, there are more affordable options. Anova is easily one of the most popular brands in the space, and for good reason, but this Inkbird variant is also quite popular and is currently going for $48.50 shipped by way of a 50% on-page coupon over at Amazon. Take a closer look right here.

Then head straight over to our home goods hub for even more cooking gear deals. From hundreds in savings on Traeger’s family-sized Ironwood pellet grills to this Blackstone 2-burner portable griddle grill at $162, there are plenty of notable ways to upgrade your outdoor game whether it be at home or at the camp site. And for something even more affordable in the portable category, this Royal Gourmet 3-burner portable gas is now at one of its best prices ever at just over $82 shipped on Amazon.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro features:

Precision-controlled sous vide immersion cooking delivers perfect results every time…Circulates heated water uniformly, with no hot or cold spots…The tilted LED display and digital touchscreen with color-coded status indicator is easy to read from across the room…Easily clamp the Accu Slim Sous to a cooking vessel with one hand…Entire unit is waterproof to prevent damage in case of accidental immersion.

