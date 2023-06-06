9to5Toys Daily: June 6, 2023 – Apple Watch SE 2 all-time lows from $219, OnePlus 11 $100 off, more

Rikka Altland -

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/06/9to5Toys-Daily-6623-11.13-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Make fun summer vacation apparel with the Cricut Hat Pr...
Char-Broil’s offset smoker/charcoal grill combo u...
SANDMARC brings that wide aspect J.J. Abrams flare to i...
Microsoft’s latest i5 Surface Laptop Go 2 falls $...
WD launches new officially licensed 7,300MB/s SN850P NV...
Under Armour cuts up to 50% off outlet styles with deal...
Google’s Pixel 6a comes with 128GB of storage and...
Rare price drops knock up to $1,200 off Hisense’s...
Load more...
Show More Comments