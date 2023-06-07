Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Blown Away, FineReader Pro, Lost Princess, and more

Wednesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now ready to go down below. Just be sure to dive into today’s discount on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air as well as the return of all-time lows on Apple Watch SE 2. As for the apps, highlight deals include The Lost Princess, 13’s, Gaia Project, Blown Away: Secret of the Wind, FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: The Lost Princess – RPG Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ABC Star – Letter Tracing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gaia Project: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Castles of Burgundy: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Transport Fever: $8 (Reg. $40)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Bandido: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Wild Case: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Railmap for Open Railway Map: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: NotifiNote: Notification Notes: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: RGB Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Zombies: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Watch Calendar: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Transport Fever: $8 (Reg. $35)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Blown Away:

Hendrik is a schlimazel! All he has left is one last hair on his head, and a pair of teleporting shoes. Everything else was blown away by the wind. Let yourself get carried away and find the scattered remains of Hendrik’s house. Charge your batteries and teleport Hendrik through ever-moving levels.

