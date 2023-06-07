Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at best price of the year with $100 discount to $999

Earlier this week, Apple paired its reveal of the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air with the news that it would be lowering the price on the existing 13-inch model. Now resting with a $1,099 price tag, we’re tracking the best price of the year on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB at $999 shipped courtesy of B&H. Delivering $100 in savings, this is marking a new 2023 low while beating the past few mentions by an extra $1.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. The new, larger MacBook won’t be launching until next week, but you can go pre-order it now on Amazon.

But if you don’t need the M2 performance gains, there really is still something to be said from the original M1 MacBook Air. You might be skipping MagSafe and the sleek new colorways, but will score much of the same lightweight package with even more sizable savings attached. Starting at $800, you’ll be able to save $199 thanks to clearance pricing from Amazon. It’s an even better value than the newer M2 counterpart, and will still be able to handle most workloads.

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

