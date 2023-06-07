Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50, PSN Games under $10, more

Joining the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation game and hardware sale, Sony has also now kicked off a new Games Under $10 sale alongside this notable offer on the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Regularly $25, you can now score this throwback beat em’ up down at $17.49 via PSN. This is a solid 30% off, $2.50 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Harkening back to the golden era of Turtles games from the arcades, NES, and SNES, this one brings that Turtles in Time-like experience to modern consoles with an all-new story and gameplay mechanics. As you’ll know from our review (or just about anyone else’s), it is a solid experience through and though that will cost a whole lot more on Amazon where it’s listed at $30. Head below for more big-time summer game deals.
Deals Unlocked Xbox Summer sale
- Dead Island 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- Hi-Fi RUSH $24 (Reg. $30)
- MLB The Show 23 $49 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR $42 (Reg. $70)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 $7 (Reg. $70)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostrunner: Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Forza franchise sale from $10
- DOOM franchise sale from $1.50
- Mega Man franchise sale from $6
- Resident Evil franchise sale from $5
- And many more…
Days of Play PlayStation game deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20)
- Forspoken $35 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19 (Reg. $60)
- And even more Days of Play deals at Amazon…
- And even more Days of Play deals at Best Buy…
- And even more Days of Play deals at Walmart…
- And even more Days of Play deals at PlayStation…
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- eShop Capcom 40th Anniversary Sale from $5
- eShop RetroArcade sale from $4
- eShop Bethesda Summer Sale from $2
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale from $10
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chrono Cross: Raduical Dreamers eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
