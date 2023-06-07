Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50, PSN Games under $10, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPSN
Reg. $25 $17.50
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge

Joining the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation game and hardware sale, Sony has also now kicked off a new Games Under $10 sale alongside this notable offer on the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Regularly $25, you can now score this throwback beat em’ up down at $17.49 via PSN. This is a solid 30% off, $2.50 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Harkening back to the golden era of Turtles games from the arcades, NES, and SNES, this one brings that Turtles in Time-like experience to modern consoles with an all-new story and gameplay mechanics. As you’ll know from our review (or just about anyone else’s), it is a solid experience through and though that will cost a whole lot more on Amazon where it’s listed at $30. Head below for more big-time summer game deals.

Deals Unlocked Xbox Summer sale

Days of Play PlayStation game deals

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***2023 summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Traeger’s Pro Series 34 pellet grill with 884-sq....
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Blown Away, F...
Save 20% on Nomad’s popular in-house AirPods Pro ...
Backcountry’s Summer Flash Sale takes 20% off top...
Dock your Pixel 7 Pro on iOttie’s nightstand-frie...
Audio-Technica M50xSTS streaming headset with built-in ...
ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip delivers cloud gaming at...
Harman Kardon’s regularly $400 Wi-Fi Google Assis...
Load more...
Show More Comments