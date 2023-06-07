Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge $17.50, PSN Games under $10, more

Joining the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation game and hardware sale, Sony has also now kicked off a new Games Under $10 sale alongside this notable offer on the wonderful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Regularly $25, you can now score this throwback beat em’ up down at $17.49 via PSN. This is a solid 30% off, $2.50 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. Harkening back to the golden era of Turtles games from the arcades, NES, and SNES, this one brings that Turtles in Time-like experience to modern consoles with an all-new story and gameplay mechanics. As you’ll know from our review (or just about anyone else’s), it is a solid experience through and though that will cost a whole lot more on Amazon where it’s listed at $30. Head below for more big-time summer game deals.

