Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Absolute Drift, Summer Catchers, Civilization VI, more

Absolute Drift

Your Thursday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is joined by price drops on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad as well as the companion Smart Keyboard Folio alongside Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights offers include titles like Milkmaid of the Milky Way, Absolute Drift, Stardash, Summer Catchers, Worms Crazy Golf, Civilization VI, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: MyFlo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Groundskeeper2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Embracelet: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AmiiBot: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization VI: $32 (Reg. $60)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: The Lost Princess – RPG Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ABC Star – Letter Tracing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blown Away: Secret of the Wind: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Gaia Project: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Castles of Burgundy: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Transport Fever: $8 (Reg. $40)

More on Absolute Drift:

In Absolute Drift, you will master the art of drifting. Practice your skills in Free-Roam and compete in drift events such as Driftkhana and Mountain Drifting…Drive and customize 6 unique drift cars…3 Game Modes: Driftkhana, Drifting, & Mountain Drifting with 34 levels…5 Free-Roaming areas, each with unique levels and themes, from airports and docks to a floating metropolis.

