Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope $25, PSN Double Discounts up to 50% off

Best Buy is now offering one of the best prices ever on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or for My Best Buy members (details here). Regularly $60 and currently still marked down to $30 at Amazon, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked since release earlier this year. And, Best Buy is offering the Cosmic edition here that comes with some extra in-game goodies including Galactic Prestige Collection with 3 exclusive weapon skins for your team. We loved our time with the sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids crossover at review where we said it “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action.” It delivers improvements across the board alongside new gameplay mechanics, a fresh new story, boss bottles, and more as players attempt to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy.” Head below for more big-time summer game deals.

