Massive Summer Game Fest showcase starts now! MK 1, Alan Wake 2, Death Stranding 2, Cyberpunk, and much more…

This big-time Summer Game Fest showcase is kicking off shortly! Sony started of the summer of gaming with a notably epic PlayStation Showcase featuring the Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake, Alan Wake II, Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, Dragon’s Dogma II, and much more, but it’s now time for Geoff Keighley’s massive event. And if last year’s show is any indication, we are in for a real treat. It will likely be much longer than Sony’s, completely platform-agnostic, and will almost certainly be loaded with both world premieres and gameplay debuts for some of gaming’s biggest upcoming titles. Head below to follow along with today Summer Game Fest showcase.

Summer Game Fest showcase 2023

Update 6/8 11:30PM: The stream has now started, but it appears there might not be the pre-game show some expected.

The 2023 Summer Game Fest showcase is set to officially start at 3PM ET today, with a brief half hour pre-game show starting at 2:30PM (basically right now).

Keighley and the gang have been tight-lipped with what to expect for this year’s show, but it has divulged some light details. First up, we will be seeing the very fist gameplay footage of the new Mortal Kombat 1, a game that was just unveiled with a teaser trailer last month and is set for release on September 19. On top of that, we also know that the first proper gameplay demonstration of Alan Wake 2 with Sam Lake from Remedy will appear as well as the world premiere of Fortnite Wilds, the new season of Fortnite launching Friday.

Where it will go from there is anyone’s guess. Keighley’s long-time friend and legendary creator of both the Metal Gear series and Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima, might very well make an appearance in some shape or form. We might see an update on the new Assassin’s Creed titles (unless Ubisoft is holding everything back for its event on Monday), an update on that new The Last of Us multiplayer game, the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty add-on, and more. But we won’t have to wait long now. Follow along with the stream down below.

See what’s next in video games with #SummerGameFest, hosted by Geoff Keighley live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The show will feature the world gameplay premiere of MORTAL KOMBAT 1 with Ed Boon, as well as a look at the gameplay of ALAN WAKE 2 with Sam Lake from Remedy, plus more game news and announcements including the world premiere of #FortniteWilds the new season of Fortnite launching Friday. SGF streams live on Thursday, June 8 at Noon PT / 3p ET / 9p CEST.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!