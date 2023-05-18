NetherRealm officially unveils the new Mortal Kombat 1 with Kameo support characters, debut trailer, more

After teasers surfaced yesterday, the brand new Mortal Kombat 1 has been officially unveiled. Set for releases in September, “a new era has begun.” The game will feature “a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe” to usher in a new era of the iconic fighting franchise with new battle mechanics, game modes, and an overhauled version of the infamous fatality system. Pre-orders on the new game are set to kick off tomorrow with with some special bonuses alongside details on early Beta access starting this summer. Head below for more and the debut trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1, as the name suggests, is taking the experience back to its roots in some ways while looking ahead with new gameplay mechanics and more. It is the latest title in the acclaimed fighting franchise and will feature a new game world created by the Fire God Liu Kang with “reimagined versions of iconic characters as they’ve never been seen before.”

Developed by NetherRealm, the studio that originally created the title, it will indeed feature classic characters including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and others. But you’ll also find Kameo Fighters – “a unique roster of partner characters to assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players. These characters are chosen separately from the main roster of fighters.”

A brand new story mode will also make its debut here. It will feature a “cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories.” You’ll have to wait for more details on the “online and offline modes” though – an “internet connection is not required to play Mortal Kombat 1” and there are plans to add cross-play or cross-progression support post-launch.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

It’s In Our Blood. Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities!

The new Mortal Kombat 1 is set for launch on September 19 with beta access on PlayStation and Xbox starting in August. Pre-orders, which will kick off tomorrow, will net early buyers a playable version of Shang Tsung.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!