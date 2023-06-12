9to5Toys Daily: June 12, 2023 – 15-inch M2 MacBook Air launch deal, MagSafe gear, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/06/9to5Toys-Daily-61223-11.10-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage...
Jackery’s new Explorer Pro power stations now up to $...
Belkin’s iPhone 14 MagSafe Mount complements Cont...
Nike drops new summer markdowns up to 50% off just in t...
Save $400 on Samsung’s 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 mo...
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger bun...
Review: Lockly’s ‘first of its kind’ biometri...
Anker eufy smart home cameras go on Gold Box with disco...
Load more...
Show More Comments