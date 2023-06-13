Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Waterproof iPhone/Android Pouch $6 (50% off), more

Pharos-Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of the Cambond Waterproof Phone Pouch for $5.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 5C7KVFL8 at checkout. Normally $12 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 50% off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s inevitable that summer vacations will take you somewhere with water, and while most smartphones these days have some water-resistance, it’s not always best to trust it when near the ocean, lake, or pool. That’s where this pouch comes in. Rated to be IPX8 waterproof, it can go up to 100-feet deep and still keep your phone safe and protected. It’ll fit most smartphones including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and other larger devices, as well as anything smaller. Do be sure to test how waterproof the case is by putting it underwater to see if water gets in before you insert your phone. Plus, the pouch still lets you use the touchscreen of any phone as it allows you to type, access the camera, and more. There’s even an included lanyard so you can keep your phone around your neck so it’s always within reach.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Cambond Waterproof Phone Cases are a must-have for anybody with an active lifestyle, and especially those into water sports, but they’re also great for anybody who’s just worried about fumbling and dropping their phone outdoors. They’ll take you well beyond the water resistance offered by most modern smartphones, letting you take deep dives and even take pictures underwater. Fits devices up to 100 mm x 170 mm (window dimensions: 80 mm X 148 mm). Compatible with phones devices 6.5 inch diagonal or less confidently. A must-have for any traveler or outdoor adventurer, this waterproof pouch seals out water, snow, dust, dirt, and sand. The pouch’s secure snap-and-lock system ensures easy opening and closing. The Cambond Universal Waterproof Smartphone Pouch comes fitted with a comfortable yet durable neck strap, which allows for convenient hands-free transport, secure placement, and easy access.A completely transparent touch-friendly window on both sides (front and back) ensures convenient access to your phone at all times – check email, browse the internet, text, or access other touch-screen functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!