AirPods Max didn’t get the WWDC refresh everyone hoped, now $99 off on Amazon at $450

Earlier this month at WWDC, rumors swirled that we’d see a second-generation pair of Apple’s flagship headphones debut. But with the developer event having come and gone without any new hardware of that variety, we’re seeing a well-timed discount go live on the one and only pair of AirPods Max. Courtesy of Amazon, the Apple ANC headphones are now down to $449.99 shipped in just the Space Gray style. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at $99 in savings as well as a match of the 2023 low. This is matching our previous mentions, though we did see a few more styles included in those sales.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in the winter of 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

You could instead go with the newer AirPods Pro 2, which take on more of a true wireless design than the over-ear build of the AirPods Max above. Packed into that different form-factor is the new inclusion of an adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of which makes the $200 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling for those who don’t need a more capable listening experience.

As far as some of our favorite headphones on the market go, you can also save $80 right now on Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC cans. Dropping to the best price of the year, we found after a recent hands-on review that these even give AirPods Max a run for their money with a $300 price tag. Though the popular Bose Headphones 700 are also getting in on the savings at just a $1 less, which are followed up by only the second discount of the year on Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones at $348.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

