Skullcandy’s Dime 2 true wireless earbuds are now even more affordable at $23 (Reg. $30)

Rikka Altland
AmazonHeadphonesSkullcandy
Reg. $30 $23

Amazon is now making the already affordable Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds an even better buy. Normally these earbuds sell for $30, but right now you can score the best price of the year at $22.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With $7 in savings attached, this is one of the first discounts overall while matching the lowest we’ve seen in 2023. The all-time low was set back over the holidays last year at just $3 less, for comparison. The new second-generation of Skullcandy’s affordable earbuds are even more compelling than the originals, bringing in some new features and upgraded tech while still keeping the affordable price point. Complementing the true wireless form-factor, there’s 12 hours of playback per charge as well as a rugged case with IPX4 water-resistance rating. One of the big changes is the adoption of Bluetooth 5.2 support, which is joined by Tile finding tech to help you always locate the buds even if they get misplaced.

At just $23, there isn’t a single pair of true wireless earbuds we’d recommend for less. After testing them out ourselves, these are probably the most affordable buds you’ll find on the market that actually deliver solid sound quality and some other notable features. Especially considering most of the offerings at this price pointare still wired variants with a 3.5mm jack, let alone Bluetooth connectivity or a true wireless design.

As far as the latest from Skullcandy goes, the brand just launched its new Crusher ANC 2 headphones at the opposite end of the spectrum as the Dime 2 buds above. These take on an over-ear form-factor with even more robust drivers, as well as a unique inclusion of an onboard bass slider that lets you customize just how loud the low end of these headphones can be. We took a hands-on look back on launch day, which should showcase why the Crusher 2 is worth a look.

More on the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds:

Workout, relax, skate listening favorite tunes. Hear every beat of your music and let the bass blow UP! We put a mic in each bud allowing you to have 1 bud in and leave the other in the case, call and hear outside sound at the same time. We built Dime 2 with a small, efficient battery that cuts its carbon footprint to less than half that of other earbuds. It delivers 3.5 hours of listening time in the bud and 2 full charges in the case for a full 12 hours of battery life. With Tile technology, Skullcandy makes it super easy to track down either earbud and keep your gadgets safe! Download the Tile app and follow the instructions to activate

