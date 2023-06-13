Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SkySafari 7, Descenders, Kenshō, more

Rikka Altland -
Reg. $1+ FREE
graphical user interface, application

It’s 15-inch MacBook Air launch day, and alongside some savings on Apple’s latest, we’re rounding up all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already seen solid price drops go live on AirPods Max at the best price of the year, to join the offers from earlier in the week on Apple Watch Ultra and other official accessories. But now, it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include SkySafari 7 Pro, Kenshō, Descenders, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5) 

Mac: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: One Click Photo Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $1)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Small Farm Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Afterplace: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Treasure Temples: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BFT – Bear Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MyFlo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization VI: $32 (Reg. $60)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Aqara HomeKit cameras, hubs, and sensors see Gold Box d...
VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TVs start at $...
Hey Dude is offering a rare 25% off sitewide with this ...
Twelve South’s Curve Riser Monitor Stand tidies u...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom $...
ESR’s MagSafe power bank doubles as a wallet and ...
Columbia’s Summer Sale takes 25% off sitewide: Pa...
New all-time low takes $220 off OnePlus 10T with Snapdr...
Load more...
Show More Comments