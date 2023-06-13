Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SkySafari 7, Descenders, Kenshō, more

It’s 15-inch MacBook Air launch day, and alongside some savings on Apple’s latest, we’re rounding up all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already seen solid price drops go live on AirPods Max at the best price of the year, to join the offers from earlier in the week on Apple Watch Ultra and other official accessories. But now, it’s all about the apps. Highlight titles include SkySafari 7 Pro, Kenshō, Descenders, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Secret Elevator Remastered: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

Mac: One Click Photo Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $1)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Small Farm Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Afterplace: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stardash: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Treasure Temples: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BFT – Bear Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MyFlo: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Civilization VI: $32 (Reg. $60)