Nomatic’s fabric slim front pocket card holder drops 50% in multiple colors to $10 low

Nomatic’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet in multiple colroways for $9.99 shipped. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon on the black, blue, and grey colorways. If your not the type to carry around a MagSafe wallet and are looking for something slim to slide in your front pocket to carry your most important cards, this 50% price drop is worth a look. The relatively popular Nomatic model here holds fours cards with a design that will stretch to accomodate as many as 15 alongside a single sided double stitched inseam, “ensuring that it’s durable and built to last.” More details below.

At 50% off and with a $10 total, the Nomatic above is worth consideration for folks that can appreciate the fabric treatment and stretchy design. But if you’re looking for something more in the leather category, this popular Travelambo front pocket solution is coming in at under $9 Prime shipped right now after clipping the on-page coupon.

If you are, however, into the MagSafe iPhone wallet options, you’ll want to browse through some of the models on sale right now alongside the latest releases below:

OtterBox MagSafe Wallet with lifetime warranty at $18

ESR’s MagSafe power bank doubles as a wallet and stand at $50 low

low Journey launches ‘first-ever’ vegan leather MagSafe wallet at 20% off

ROKFORM’s new metal MagSafe wallet is built like a sleek tank

Nomatic Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet features:

Ultra-thin: Our modern wallet is the perfect solution for those who want a minimalistic wallet that won’t weigh them down. The ultra-thin design makes it easy to carry in any pocket or bag.

Holds 4-15 cards: The minimalistic design will make you stand out from the crowd. The stretchy card holder can accommodate anywhere from 4 to 15 cards, making it versatile enough for any situation.

100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee: We stand behind our product and offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not completely happy with your purchase, simply return it for a full refund.

Single sided double stitched inseam: Our mens minimal wallet is designed with a single sided double stitched inseam, ensuring that it’s durable and built to last.

