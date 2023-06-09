Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox MagSafe Wallet with lifetime warranty $18, more

Amazon is offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $18.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this wallet is currently going for $32 at OtterBox on sale right now, and other colorways fetch at least $28 at Amazon, this model has gone for around $22 over the past several months. Today’s deal, however, comes in at over $1 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of carrying around a bulky wallet, then this is the perfect mobile accessory for you. This wallet simply magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14, and holds your ID, credit card, and more within reach at all times. There’s also slots for cash, and the card areas are shielded to prevent magnetic damage. Of course, when you need to grab the wallet, it quickly detaches from your phone and is ready to go at a moment’s notice. And, to top it all off, this MagSafe wallet ships with OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
More smartphone accessories:
- Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 14, Apple Watch, and AirPods at $75
- andobil iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe Case with Kickstand: $17 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- w/ code 50GBACCD
- Beats Fit Pro come in nine different colors at $160 (Reg. $200), more in Beats summer sale
- 4-pack MFi USB-C to Lightning Cables: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Score a single Apple AirTag with AR precision finding at 2023 low of $25 (Reg. $29)
- VOLTME 35W Dual USB-C Charger: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Satechi’s Dads and Grads sale takes up to 30% off when you buy two or more Apple accessories
- UGREEN Air Vent iPhone/Android Mount: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic wearables hit best prices yet from $130 (Reg. $200+)
- Baseus 65W USB-C/A/AC Charging Station: $40 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code HNWP3BYP
- Anker’s new Nano 3 30W GaN charger and Bio Lightning cable hit $26.50 (Reg. $38)
- Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S adapt audio to your surroundings starting at $138 (Reg. $178)
- UGREEN Car Air Vent iPhone/Android Mount: $8.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- ESR’s 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with modular USB-C Apple Watch charger now $59.50, more
- VOLTME 60W USB-C Cable: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- OnePlus Warp Charge 50W Wireless Charger delivers wired speeds without cords at $55
- Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker: $80 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.
Easy access to dedicated card and cash slots, shield protects credit cards from magnetic damage. Soft touch, durable synthetic leather. Detachable wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone. Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!