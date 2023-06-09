Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox MagSafe Wallet with lifetime warranty $18, more

Amazon is offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $18.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this wallet is currently going for $32 at OtterBox on sale right now, and other colorways fetch at least $28 at Amazon, this model has gone for around $22 over the past several months. Today’s deal, however, comes in at over $1 below our last mention to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of carrying around a bulky wallet, then this is the perfect mobile accessory for you. This wallet simply magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14, and holds your ID, credit card, and more within reach at all times. There’s also slots for cash, and the card areas are shielded to prevent magnetic damage. Of course, when you need to grab the wallet, it quickly detaches from your phone and is ready to go at a moment’s notice. And, to top it all off, this MagSafe wallet ships with OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind.

Click the Wallet for MagSafe to your iPhone and OtterBox case for MagSafe and you have one less thing to carry. Tuck in your ID, bank card and some cash and you’re good to go. Wallet streamlines your essentials as you drop off the kids, brave the work day and grab take-out for dinner.

Easy access to dedicated card and cash slots, shield protects credit cards from magnetic damage. Soft touch, durable synthetic leather. Detachable wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone. Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment.

