Let Shark’s AI robo vac with self-empty station clean the house this summer at $300 ($250 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $550, you’re looking at a solid $250 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is $30 under our previous mention, matching the Black Friday pricing from last year, and quite a competitive price tag for a brand name cleaning bot with an included self-empty base station and charger. Alongside its ability to store a month’s worth of dust and debris before you need to intervene, the base station also employs a HEPA filtration to capture “99.97% of dust and allergens.” From there, you can expect 360-degree LiDAR mapping of your space so it can “methodically clean” while “detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night.” The self-cleaning burshroll is designed to make short work of pet hair and dander alongside a bevy of smart features including hands-free action with Alexa and Google Assistant gear, cleaning schedules, the ability to initiate on-demand cleaning, and a 120-minute runtime before it returns to the base station to charge itself back up. More details below.

If the self-empty station is overkill for your autonomous cleaning need, go head over to our coverage of Shark’s latest Matrix Clean robot vacuum. Now on sale for $261 at Amazon, the best price we have ever tracked there, this one delivers on much of the same smart functionality with even more modern tech and at a lower price tag. It’s no Shark, but Anker’s latest Clean G40+ delivers some solid value as well with a $280 shipped price tag and an included self-emptying base station.

Then go check out Dreametech’s AI-powered robot vacuum with Hey Siri, launch deal included, before you head over to our home goods hub for more. Alongside up to $299 off a range of Roborock robotic vacuums and mops with deals from $280 shipped right now, you’ll also find all of the best kitchen, cooking, and grilling deals including this rare offer we spotted this morning on Breville’s smart steel Pizza Oven.

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum features:

Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. With Matrix Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns). 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

