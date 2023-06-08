Shark’s latest Matrix Clean robot vacuum takes care of summer chores at new $261 low

Amazon is offering Shark’s latest Matrix Robot Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll (RV2310) for $260.88 shipped. Normally $300 at Amazon, it just fell to $280 at the end of May for further comparison. In fact, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the first time it’s been below $275. Are you already tired of having to vacuum all the time with the kids coming in and out as they’re on summer break? Well, let Shark’s latest Matrix robot vacuum take care of your daily and weekly chores. Leveraging Shark’s unique Matrix Clean path to ensure that not a speck of dust is left behind after it’s done running. We went hands-on with this vacuum last month when it launched and found that it cleaned extremely well. The precision mapping makes doing spot cleans simple, as well as just telling the vacuum to run in a single room. Plus, you can choose between normal cleaning and Matrix cleaning which changes how many times the vacuum goes over a single spot. We dive further into how this works in our review. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $150 and gets the job done just the same. While it doesn’t have the same LiDAR-powered full-on mapping setup as above, and there’s no Matrix clean tech, it’ll still tackle household chores automatically at $111 below what you’d spend on Shark’s model. So, if you need to clean on a budget, this is a solid option all around.

For a machine that’ll handle both vacuuming and mopping, you won’t want to miss the deals that we found on Roborock’s combo robot helpers. With up to $299 off robot vacuums and mops, there’s also early bird sales on newer models too. Plus, the prices start at just $280, making now a great time to dive into the world of automated cleaning.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features:

New powerful whole home cleaning solution from America’s #1 vacuum cleaning brand (The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view). The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. Incredible Shark suction power and self-cleaning brushroll dig deep into carpets and hard floors capturing trapped debris, dust, and pet hair. With Matrix Clean, the robot cleans using a precision grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris, leaving no spots missed. With Precision Home Mapping, the robot uses its 360 LIDAR vision to scan your home and build a detailed map, enabling fully autonomous movement. This also allows your robotic vacuum to detect and avoid objects in its path day or night. It creates a precise home map in the SharkClean app so you can select specific areas to clean on-demand, initiate Matrix Clean, and set cleaning schedules from anywhere. Together, Shark cleaning power with Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping give you the confidence your robot will complete the cleaning mission every time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!